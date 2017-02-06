UPDATE 1-Oil benchmark futures play back in vogue as U.S. debates import tax
* GRAPHIC - Brent/WTI futures spreads: http://reut.rs/2jX82wz
Feb 6 (Reuters) -
* Increase in size of the accelerated bookbuild offering of shares in Com Hem Holding by Norcell - Bookrunner
* Seller has decided to increase amount of shares in co to up to about 25.0 million ordinary shares due to strong investor demand - Bookrunner
* Assuming entire amount of shares is sold, BC Partners will hold about 33.9 million shares in the company - Bookrunner Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* GRAPHIC - Brent/WTI futures spreads: http://reut.rs/2jX82wz
* Says it raised 10 billion won in private placement of 6.0 million shares of the company
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will undertake a cost-benefit analysis of imposing debt-to-income (DTI) limits aimed at cooling down a red-hot housing market, New Zealand's finance minister said on Wednesday, though it is unlikely DTI measures will be used this year. The RBNZ has been lobbying the government for months to get permission to add DTIs to its macroprudential arsenal to combat the country's "excessive" house price growth in a low interest rate