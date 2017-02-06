Feb 6 (Reuters) -

* Increase in size of the accelerated bookbuild offering of shares in Com Hem Holding by Norcell - Bookrunner

* Seller has decided to increase amount of shares in co to up to about 25.0 million ordinary shares due to strong investor demand - Bookrunner

* Assuming entire amount of shares is sold, BC Partners will hold about 33.9 million shares in the company - Bookrunner Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)