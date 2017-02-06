Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; glass sector outperforms
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
Feb 6 Alcobra Ltd
* Alcobra Ltd says pre-ind meeting with FDA held on Alcobra's proprietary abuse-deterrent, amphetamine immediate release (ADAIR) product candidate
* Alcobra Ltd says meeting defined a 505(b)(2) development path, to be funded with existing cash balance, and targeting a 2H 2018 NDA submission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government on Tuesday announced C$372.5 million ($283 million) in repayable loans for two of Bombardier Inc's jet programs, promising to defend the deal against a potential trade challenge by Brazil.
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)