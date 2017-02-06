Feb 6 Occidental Petroleum Corp

* Occidental Petroleum replaces nearly 190 percent of 2016 production

* Occidental Petroleum Corp says 2016 year-end proved reserves of 2.4 billion BOE, an increase of over 9 percent

* Occidental Petroleum Corp says total company reserves replacement ratio of nearly 190 percent, with Permian resources replacing approximately 290 percent

* Occidental Petroleum Corp says 2016 preliminary domestic proved reserves totaled 1.4 billion BOE compared to 1.3 billion BOE at end of 2015

* Occidental Petroleum Corp says in 2016, Occidental's domestic operations had proved reserves additions from all sources of 192 million BOE

* Occidental Petroleum Corp says as of December 31, 2016, company's proved reserves consisted of 56 percent oil, 17 percent NGL and 27 percent gas

* Occidental Petroleum says as of Dec 31, 2016, of total proved reserves, about 56 percent is in United States and 44 percent in international locations