BRIEF-Neptune raises 10 bln won in private placement
* Says it raised 10 billion won in private placement of 6.0 million shares of the company
Feb 6 (Reuters) -
* Funds advised by Bc Partners completes sale of 25 million shares in com hem holding ab - Bookrunner
* Funds advised by BC Partners, Norcell completes sale of 25 million shares at SEK 91.00/placing share - Bookrunner
* Transaction was multiple times oversubscribed at the placing price - Bookrunner
* Following offering, Norcell will continue to hold about 33.9 million shares, representing about 17.9% of issued share capital of the company - Bookrunner Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says it raised 10 billion won in private placement of 6.0 million shares of the company
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will undertake a cost-benefit analysis of imposing debt-to-income (DTI) limits aimed at cooling down a red-hot housing market, New Zealand's finance minister said on Wednesday, though it is unlikely DTI measures will be used this year. The RBNZ has been lobbying the government for months to get permission to add DTIs to its macroprudential arsenal to combat the country's "excessive" house price growth in a low interest rate
* Fitch: Japanese 'mega' banks facing multiple growth headwinds