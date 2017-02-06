Feb 6 Key Energy Services Inc :

* Key Energy Services Inc - on February 6, co, units entered into a joinder and increase in revolver commitments agreement

* Key Energy Services Inc - joinder modifies company's existing loan and security agreement dated as of december 15, 2016

* Key Energy Services - after giving effect to joinder, $100 million of aggregate commitments are now available to company under abl facility