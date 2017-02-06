Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; glass sector outperforms
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
Feb 6 Twitter Inc :
* HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud reports 4.9pct passive stake in twitter inc as of December 31, 2016
* HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud previously reported a 5.12pct passive stake in Twitter Inc as of December 31, 2015 Source text:(bit.ly/2kLwK21) Further company coverage:
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government on Tuesday announced C$372.5 million ($283 million) in repayable loans for two of Bombardier Inc's jet programs, promising to defend the deal against a potential trade challenge by Brazil.
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)