BRIEF-Gray completes refinancing of senior credit facility
* Gray Television Inc- Refinancing is expected to reduce cash interest expense by approximately $3.8 million annually
Feb 7 CMMB Vision Holdings Ltd
Entered strategic agreement with China Telecom Corporation Ltd to develop convergent network dedicated to connected-car services Under agreement parties will develop a convergent mobile delivery network

* Walt Disney Co - Q1 revenue $14,784 million versus $15,244 million
Feb 7 Walt Disney Co's quarterly revenue fell 3 percent, hurt by a drop in advertising revenue at ESPN and a lack of hit movie releases compared with a year earlier.