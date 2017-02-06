Feb 6 Quotient Ltd

* Qtrly loss per share $1.06

* Quotient Ltd - Qtrly total revenue $ 4.8 million versus $ 4.4 million

* For fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, expects total revenue in range of $21.0 to $21.3 million

* Sees operating loss in range of $70.0 to $75.0 million for fiscal year ending March 31, 2017