Feb 6 KKR & CO LP :
* PAAMCO and KKR Prisma form strategic partnership to create
new liquid alternatives investment firm
* KKR Prisma - KKR Prisma and PAAMCO will combine to form a
new firm, Paamco Prisma Holdings, which will have over $30
billion in assets
* KKR Prisma - combined business will be majority
employee-owned with employees of PAAMCO and KKR Prisma owning
60.1pct of combined business
* KKR Prisma - KKR to retaini a 39.9pct ownership stake as a
long-term strategic partner in the combined business
* KKR Prisma - combined business will be jointly run by Jane
Buchan, co-founder and ceo of PAAMCO, and Girish Reddy,
co-founder of KKR Prisma and head of KKR hedge funds
* KKR Prisma - pro forma for this transaction, KKR'S hedge
fund strategic partnerships would have approximately $74 billion
in assets under management or advisement in aggregate
