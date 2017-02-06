Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; glass sector outperforms
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
Feb 6 Phibro Animal Health Corp
* Phibro Animal Health Corporation reports second quarter
* Phibro Animal Health Corp qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.34
* Phibro Animal Health Corporation qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.39
* Phibro Animal Health Corporation qtrly net sales of $192 million, equal to prior year
* Phibro Animal Health Corporation says have reaffirmed financial guidance for fiscal year 2017
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $192.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government on Tuesday announced C$372.5 million ($283 million) in repayable loans for two of Bombardier Inc's jet programs, promising to defend the deal against a potential trade challenge by Brazil.
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)