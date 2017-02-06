BRIEF-Bombardier's CEO: Quebec investment compliant with WTO
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
Feb 6 Clean Energy Fuels Corp :
* Clean Energy Fuels -on Feb. 6 signed negotiated note repurchase agreement with one of its directors and significant stockholders, t. Boone pickens
* Clean Energy Fuels-under agreement agreed to purchase from pickens 7.5 pct convertible note due July 2018 having outstanding principal amount of $25.0 million
* Clean Energy Fuels Corp- company agreed to pay to pickens cash purchase price of $21.75 million for the July 2018 note Source text:(bit.ly/2kkF3Bp) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian shares dipped from four-month highs on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as lingering political and economic uncertainty in the United States and Europe sapped investor confidence.
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government will announce an aid package for Bombardier Inc later on Tuesday, although a source familiar with the matter said the amount would be far less than the plane-maker had requested.