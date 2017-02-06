BRIEF-Bombardier's CEO: Quebec investment compliant with WTO
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
Feb 6 Sprint Corp
* Sprint Corp- On February 3, 2017 subsidiary, Sprint Communications, Inc entered into a new $6.0 billion secured revolving and term loan credit facility
* Sprint Corp - Credit facility consists of a $4.0 billion term loan facility and a $2.0 billion revolving credit facility - SEC Filing
* Sprint Corp - Credit facility replaces company's $3.3 billion unsecured revolving credit facility that was due to expire in February 2018
* Sprint Corp - Revolving credit facility matures on february 3, 2021 and term loan matures on February 3, 2024 Source text: [bit.ly/2kGxJRz] Further company coverage:
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian shares dipped from four-month highs on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as lingering political and economic uncertainty in the United States and Europe sapped investor confidence.
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government will announce an aid package for Bombardier Inc later on Tuesday, although a source familiar with the matter said the amount would be far less than the plane-maker had requested.