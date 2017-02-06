BRIEF-Bombardier's CEO: Quebec investment compliant with WTO
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
Feb 6 Advance Auto Parts Inc
* Advance Auto Parts - In conjunction with entering into credit facilit Advance Stores Co, terminated credit agreement dated as of Dec 5, 2013
* Advance Auto Parts- On Jan 31,co as guarantor, entered into new credit agreement which provides $1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility -SEC Filing
* Advance Auto Parts Inc - New revolver provides for issuance of letters of credit with a sublimit of $200 million
* Advance Auto Parts - Co may request total revolving commitment be increased by an amount not exceeding $250 million during term of 2017 credit agreement
* Advance Auto Parts Inc - Revolving facility terminates in January 2022 Source text: [bit.ly/2kLSStl] Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian shares dipped from four-month highs on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as lingering political and economic uncertainty in the United States and Europe sapped investor confidence.
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government will announce an aid package for Bombardier Inc later on Tuesday, although a source familiar with the matter said the amount would be far less than the plane-maker had requested.