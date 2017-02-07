BRIEF-MHEthanol to pay annual dividend as 300 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 300 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 7 Lippo Ltd :
* Trading in shares will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On feb 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Feb 7 President Donald Trump's order temporarily banning U.S. entry to people from seven Muslim-majority countries came under intense scrutiny on Tuesday from a federal appeals court that questioned whether the ban unfairly targeted people over their religion.
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 100 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016