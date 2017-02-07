BRIEF-S&T Motiv to pay annual dividend as 1,000 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1,000 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 7 Auric Pacific Group Ltd -
* Currently exploring a possible impairment of intangible assets in its fy results for financial year ended december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, February 07 (Fitch) PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Tbk's (MPM, BB-/Stable) plans to divest 20% of its shares in its subsidiary, PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Finance (MPMF, A-(idn)/Stable), will not affect its rating or the rating on its outstanding bonds, as MPMF is not a guarantor, says Fitch Ratings. MPM announced on 3 February 2016 its plan to sell a portion of its shares in MPMF to its strategic partner, JACCS C
LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 Yum China Holdings Inc , reporting for the first time as a standalone company, on Tuesday said its profit beat expectations for the fourth quarter despite just missing Wall Street's target for sales at established restaurants.