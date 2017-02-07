BRIEF-Neptune raises 10 bln won in private placement
* Says it raised 10 billion won in private placement of 6.0 million shares of the company
Feb 7 Lippo China Resources Ltd -
* Requests trading halt pending release of a joint inside information announcement by Lippo and LCR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it raised 10 billion won in private placement of 6.0 million shares of the company
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will undertake a cost-benefit analysis of imposing debt-to-income (DTI) limits aimed at cooling down a red-hot housing market, New Zealand's finance minister said on Wednesday, though it is unlikely DTI measures will be used this year. The RBNZ has been lobbying the government for months to get permission to add DTIs to its macroprudential arsenal to combat the country's "excessive" house price growth in a low interest rate
* Fitch: Japanese 'mega' banks facing multiple growth headwinds