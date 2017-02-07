BRIEF-Government of Canada announces C$372.5 mln loan to Bombardier Inc
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
Feb 6 Performance Sports Group Ltd
* Performance Sports Group receives court approval of sale of substantially all of its assets to investor group led by Sagard and Fairfax Financial
* Performance Sports - Anticipates that completion of sale will occur on or about February 23, 2017, but not later than February 27, 2017
* Performance Sports- Obtained approval for sale of all assets and North American subsidiaries to co-owned affiliates of Sagard Holdings, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited for $575 million
* Anticipates that operations will continue uninterrupted
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government will announce an aid package for Bombardier Inc later on Tuesday, although a source familiar with the matter said the amount would be far less than the plane-maker had requested.