Feb 6 Performance Sports Group Ltd
* Performance Sports Group receives court approval of sale
of substantially all of its assets to investor group led by
Sagard and Fairfax Financial
* Performance Sports - Anticipates that completion of sale
will occur on or about February 23, 2017, but not later than
February 27, 2017
* Performance Sports- Obtained approval for sale of all
assets and North American subsidiaries to co-owned affiliates of
Sagard Holdings, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited for $575
million
* Anticipates that operations will continue uninterrupted
