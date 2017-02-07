BRIEF-Storebrand Q4 beats forecast, dividend higher than expected
* Storebrand q4 group result NOK 912 million (Reuters poll NOK 603 million)
Feb 6 Fitch:
* Fitch: India oil merger may boost efficiency; faces challenges
* Fitch - Proposed merger of India's state-controlled oil companies could reduce inefficiencies across sector
* Fitch - Proposed merger of India's state-controlled oil companieswould face significant execution challenges
* Fitch on India oil deal-Expects merger to give new entity much stronger bargaining power with suppliers, greater financial clout to secure oil resources
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Storebrand q4 group result NOK 912 million (Reuters poll NOK 603 million)
* Q4 net interest income 733 million Norwegian crowns ($88.15 million) (Reuters poll 730 million crowns)
* With effect from 8 February 2017, Andile Mazwai, has been appointed as an executive director and chief operating officer of company.