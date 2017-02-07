Feb 7 Bnp Paribas Sa

* Bnp Paribas says it appointed Philippe De Caraman and Thierry Olive co-heads of investment banking for Asia Pacific effective from March 6, 2017

* Bnp Paribas says co-heads will succeed Christian De Charnacé, who will be retiring in June