Vontobel says 2016 net profit 260 mln Sfr; dividend of 2 Sfr/share
ZURICH, Feb 8 Swiss private bank and asset manager Vontobel on Wednesday posted a 47 percent rise in full-year net profit, boosted by the sale of its stake in Helvetia Holding AG.
Feb 7 Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc :
* Platinum Group Metals Corp signed supply contract for delivery of 1 million wet metric tons to Golden Harbour International Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 8 Indian shares oscillated in and out of positive terrain on Wednesday amid tepid investor sentiment ahead of the central bank's monetary policy decision later in the day.
* FY consolidated group net profit rises 27.7% to 103.2 million euros ($110.21 million)