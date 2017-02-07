BRIEF-Storebrand Q4 beats forecast, dividend higher than expected
* Storebrand q4 group result NOK 912 million (Reuters poll NOK 603 million)
Feb 7 Cover-more Group Ltd :
* Foreign Investment Review Board provided written notice that commonwealth has no objections to Zurich Travel Solutions Pty Limited's offer
* Zurich Travel Solutions, unit of Zurich Insurance Co, is proposing to acquire all of shares on issue in co by way of scheme of arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 net interest income 733 million Norwegian crowns ($88.15 million) (Reuters poll 730 million crowns)
* With effect from 8 February 2017, Andile Mazwai, has been appointed as an executive director and chief operating officer of company.