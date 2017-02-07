BRIEF-Storebrand Q4 beats forecast, dividend higher than expected
* Storebrand q4 group result NOK 912 million (Reuters poll NOK 603 million)
Feb 7 Nykredit (IPO-NYKRD.CO):
* Says IPO preparations proceed as planned
* Says Nykredit is in a better position for a stock exchange listing than a year ago For more on Nykredit's Q4 earnings: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)
* Q4 net interest income 733 million Norwegian crowns ($88.15 million) (Reuters poll 730 million crowns)
* With effect from 8 February 2017, Andile Mazwai, has been appointed as an executive director and chief operating officer of company.