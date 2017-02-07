BRIEF-Bank Coop FY 2016 operating income up 0.8 pct
* FY operating income rose by 1.8 million Swiss francs ($1.80 million)(+ 0.8 pct)
Feb 7 BNP Paribas :
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview
* BNP Paribas says its 2017-2020 plan is "very ambitious" - CEO in Les Echos interview Further company coverage:
* Says HSBC launches invitation to holders of outstanding $500 million 4.8 percent notes due 2019 of Kuwait Projects Co to tender their notes for purchase by cash
* Reaches conditional agreement on acquisition of JM's (35.7 pct) and HSB's (35.7 pct) shares in Småa AB