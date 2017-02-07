Feb 7 Ageas SA :

* Exceptional items in UK and in Asia impact Q4 2016 result

* Announced that its Q4 2016 result will be negatively impacted by exceptional items totalling 137 million euros ($146.56 million)

* In UK, restructuring cost for announced closure of Glasgow office is 27 million euros

* In Asia, equity impairments amounted to 30 million euros

* Proposed dividend of 2.10 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9348 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)