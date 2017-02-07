BRIEF-Sports Seoul to issue 15th series convertible bonds worth 2 bln won
* Says it will issue 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for operations
Feb 7 Sanoma Oyj :
* Long-term targets for net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio to be less than 2.5 times (previously 3.5 times)
* Equity ratio is targeted between 35% and 45%
* According to the new dividend policy, it plans, from 2017 onwards, to pay an increasing dividend, equal to 40-60% of annual cash flow from operations less capital expenditure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Meredith Corp. & Bronfman-Led investor group in advance pursuit of Time Inc., have signed non-disclosure agreement with $TIME - CNBC citing DJ Further company coverage:
