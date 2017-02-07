Feb 7 Sanoma Oyj :

* Long-term targets for net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio to be less than 2.5 times (previously 3.5 times)

* Equity ratio is targeted between 35% and 45%

* According to the new dividend policy, it plans, from 2017 onwards, to pay an increasing dividend, equal to 40-60% of annual cash flow from operations less capital expenditure