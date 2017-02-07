BRIEF-Vikram Thermo (India) Dec qtr profit falls
* Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd - dec quarter net profit 9.9 million rupees versus profit 11.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 7 Medical And Surgical Centre Ltd :
* Hy ended Dec 2016 group turnover 426.4 million rupees versus 385.6 million rupees year ago
* Hy ended Dec 2016 group turnover 426.4 million rupees versus 385.6 million rupees year ago

* Hy ended Dec 2016 group profit before taxation 52.3 million rupees versus 48.7 million rupees year ago
* MDxHealth awarded US department of Veterans Affairs (VA) contract for ConfirmMDx testing
* Has been certified as European Normative (EN) ISO 13485:2012 compliant for design, development, manufacturing and distribution of implantable polymeric sealants for surgical application