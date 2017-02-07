Feb 7 BP Plc :
* Says Q4 and full year 2016
* BP's fourth-quarter replacement cost (RC) profit was $72
million, compared with a loss of $2,233 million for same period
in 2015
* Net debt* at Dec. 31 2016 was $35.5 billion, compared with
$27.2 billion a year ago
* Says full year of 2016 RC loss was $999 million, compared
with a loss of $5,162 million for full year of 2015
* Announced a quarterly dividend of 10.00 cents per ordinary
share ($0.600 per ads), which is expected to be paid on March 31
2017
* Says underlying RC profit for full year was $2,585
million, compared with $5,905 million for same period in 2015
* Capital expenditure on an accruals basis* for Q4,
excluding amounts relating to renewal of a 10 pct interest in
Abu Dhabi onshore oil concession was $5.1 billion, compared with
$6.1 billion for same period in 2015
* Capital expenditure on an accruals basis for Q4 was $7.6
billion.
* Says net cash provided by operating activities for Q4 and
full year was $2.4 billion and $10.7 billion respectively,
compared with $5.8 billion and $19.1 billion for same periods in
2015
* Disposal proceeds, as per cash flow statement, were $0.5
billion for Q4, compared with $0.2 billion for same period in
2015
* Underlying RC profit for Q4 was $400 million
* Says reserves replacement ratio* on a combined basis of
subsidiaries and equity-accounted entities including impact of
Abu Dhabi renewal was estimated at 109 pct(a) for year
* Says upstream replacement cost profit before interest and
tax for Q4 $692 million compared with a loss of $2,280 million
last year
* Production for quarter was 2,186mboe/d, 5.5 pct lower than
Q4 of 2015.
* Underlying production* for quarter increased by 1.8 pct,
largely reflecting major project ramp-ups
* For full year, production was 2,208mboe/d, 0.5 pct lower
than in 2015.
* Underlying production for full year was broadly flat
versus same period in 2015.
* Says replacement cost profit before interest and tax for
full year was $574 million respectively compared with a loss of
$937 million in 2015
* Fuels business reported an underlying replacement cost
profit before interest and tax of $417 million for Q4 and $3,727
million for full year, compared with $888 million and $5,995
million
* Lubricants business reported an underlying replacement
cost profit before interest and tax of $357 million for Q4 and
$1,523 million for full year, compared with $294 million and
$1,384 million for same periods
* Petrochemicals business reported an underlying replacement
cost profit before interest and tax of $103 million for Q4 and
$384 million for full year, compared with $36 million and $166
million for same periods in 2015
* Says expect full-year 2017 underlying production to be
higher than 2016
* Looking to q1 of 2017, we expect a similar level of
refining margins and lower turnaround activity versus Q4.
* Says expect first-quarter 2017 reported production to be
higher than Q4 2016 reflecting impact of Abu Dhabi concession
renewal
* Says 2017 production could be impacted by OPEC quotas and
entitlement impacts in our production-sharing agreements
* Downstream replacement cost profit before interest and
tax for Q4 and full year was $899 million and $5,162 million
respectively, versus $838 million and $7,111 million in 2015
* Says downstream underlying replacement cost profit before
interest and tax for Q4 and full year was $877 million and
$5,634 million respectively, versus $1,218 million and $7,545
million in 2015
