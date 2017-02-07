German stocks - Factors to watch on February 8
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 8 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
Feb 7 Television Broadcasts Ltd
* Trading in shares and debt securities of Television Broadcasts Limited will be halted at 1:00 p.m. on Feb 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 8 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, February 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of The Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan's Eximbank) with a Stable Outlook. The ratings and Outlook for Taiwan's Eximbank are simultaneously withdrawn for commercial reasons. A full list of rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT The Issuer Defa
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB" – R&I