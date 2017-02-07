German stocks - Factors to watch on February 8
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 8 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
Feb 7 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :
* Expanding its global additive manufacturing (AM) business with a state-of--art R&D and production facility for additively manufactured advanced components in Charlotte metro area in North Carolina, USA
* Will invest around 55 million Swiss francs ($55.36 million) in this facility in 2017 and 2018, and expects to create over 100 new jobs at this site over longer term
* Expects demand for additively manufactured metal components to increase rapidly in coming years, making it one of key growth areas in next-generation manufacturing technologies
* Charlotte site will be fully operational in 2018. Oerlikon will already begin its AM business activities in Charlotte from beginning of 2017 at an interim facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9935 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 8 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, February 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of The Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan's Eximbank) with a Stable Outlook. The ratings and Outlook for Taiwan's Eximbank are simultaneously withdrawn for commercial reasons. A full list of rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT The Issuer Defa
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB" – R&I