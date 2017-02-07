BRIEF-Vikram Thermo (India) Dec qtr profit falls
* Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd - dec quarter net profit 9.9 million rupees versus profit 11.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 7 Fagron NV :
* Fagron realises turnover of 421.8 million euros ($451.75 million)
* FY turnover 421.8 million euros, a decrease of 1.3 pct (2015: 427.6 million euros)
* FY REBITDA amounts to 90.6 million euros or 21.5 pct of turnover (2015: 23.1 pct)FY net loss from continued operations 18.1 million euros versus loss of 24.9 million euros year ago
* Will propose to the annual general meeting of shareholders of 8 May to not pay a dividend over the 2016 financial year
* "Fagron's FSPS activities in United States have shown strong growth over past year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9337 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MDxHealth awarded US department of Veterans Affairs (VA) contract for ConfirmMDx testing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has been certified as European Normative (EN) ISO 13485:2012 compliant for design, development, manufacturing and distribution of implantable polymeric sealants for surgical application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)