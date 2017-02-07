BRIEF-Storebrand Q4 beats forecast, dividend higher than expected
* Storebrand q4 group result NOK 912 million (Reuters poll NOK 603 million)
Feb 7 LHV Group AS :
* Earned yearly net profit of 19.9 million euros ($21.31 million)
* Earned consolidated profit of 5.7 million euros in Q4
* Q4 profit was 2.5 million euros higher than in previous year
* Q4 net interest income was 8.3 million euros
* Says "opportunities for growth are evident in all key segments" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9337 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 net interest income 733 million Norwegian crowns ($88.15 million) (Reuters poll 730 million crowns)
* With effect from 8 February 2017, Andile Mazwai, has been appointed as an executive director and chief operating officer of company.