Feb 7 LHV Group AS :

* Earned yearly net profit of 19.9 million euros ($21.31 million)

* Earned consolidated profit of 5.7 million euros in Q4

* Q4 profit was 2.5 million euros higher than in previous year

* Q4 net interest income was 8.3 million euros

* Says "opportunities for growth are evident in all key segments"