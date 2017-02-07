BRIEF-Sports Seoul to issue 15th series convertible bonds worth 2 bln won
* Says it will issue 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for operations
Feb 7 Sanoma Oyj :
* Q4 net sales 398.1 million euros ($425 million)(Reuters poll: 399 million euros)
* Q4 adjusted 1.4 million euros (Reuters poll: 2.5 million euros)
* For 2017 expects that consolidated net sales adjusted for structural changes will be stable and operational EBIT margin will be around 10 pct
* Proposes a dividend of 0.20 euro per share (Reuters poll: 0.22 euro) Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9347 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Meredith Corp. & Bronfman-Led investor group in advance pursuit of Time Inc., have signed non-disclosure agreement with $TIME - CNBC citing DJ Further company coverage:
Feb 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday: