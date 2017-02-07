BRIEF-City Union Bank Dec-qtr profit up about 12 pct
* Dec quarter net profit 1.27 billion rupees versus 1.13 billion rupees last year
Feb 7 SSM Holding AB (publ) (IPO-SSMH.ST):
* Has adopted new financial targets and a new dividend policy with effect from 2017 until further notice
* Expects first possible dividend in connection with annual general meeting 2018
* New targets: operating margin: >20 percent (previously >10 percent)
* New targets: return on equity: >25 percent
* Dividend policy: >30 percent of year's profits from 2017 onwards
* Storebrand q4 group result NOK 912 million (Reuters poll NOK 603 million)
