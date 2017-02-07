Feb 7 SSM Holding AB (publ) (IPO-SSMH.ST):

* Has adopted new financial targets and a new dividend policy with effect from 2017 until further notice

* Expects first possible dividend in connection with annual general meeting 2018

* New targets: operating margin: >20 percent (previously >10 percent)

* New targets: return on equity: >25 percent

* Dividend policy: >30 percent of year's profits from 2017 onwards Source text for Eikon:

