Feb 7 Alk Abello A/S :

* Q4 total revenue 754 million Danish crowns ($108.49 million) versus 687 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA ex-items 121 million crowns versus 123 million crowns year ago

* Revenue in North America showed double-digit growth

* Says additional close to 300 million crowns will be allocated to number of growth initiatives

* Increases its capital expenditure on production capacity by 150 million-200 million crowns

* 2017 total revenue is projected at 2.8 billion-3.0 billion crowns

* 2017 reported EBITDA is expected at 300 million crowns due to accelerated investments in growth initiatives

* Says additional resource allocations will inevitably slow earnings in 2017 when compared to an exceptional 2016

* Proposes 2016 dividend of 5 crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9499 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)