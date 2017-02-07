BRIEF-MDxHealth awarded ConfirmMDx testing contract by US VA
* MDxHealth awarded US department of Veterans Affairs (VA) contract for ConfirmMDx testing
Feb 7 Alk Abello A/S :
* Q4 total revenue 754 million Danish crowns ($108.49 million) versus 687 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA ex-items 121 million crowns versus 123 million crowns year ago
* Revenue in North America showed double-digit growth
* Says additional close to 300 million crowns will be allocated to number of growth initiatives
* Increases its capital expenditure on production capacity by 150 million-200 million crowns
* 2017 total revenue is projected at 2.8 billion-3.0 billion crowns
* 2017 reported EBITDA is expected at 300 million crowns due to accelerated investments in growth initiatives
* Says additional resource allocations will inevitably slow earnings in 2017 when compared to an exceptional 2016
* Proposes 2016 dividend of 5 crowns per share
* Has been certified as European Normative (EN) ISO 13485:2012 compliant for design, development, manufacturing and distribution of implantable polymeric sealants for surgical application
