BRIEF-Vikram Thermo (India) Dec qtr profit falls
* Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd - dec quarter net profit 9.9 million rupees versus profit 11.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 7 Bactiguard Holding AB :
* Bactiguard enters new therapeutic area through license agreement
* Smartwise will pay $2.5 million, for exclusive and global right to Bactiguard technology for this application, payable in 2017, and followed by royalty payments once products are commercialized
* Parties entered into joint development project for advanced, Bactiguard-coated vascular injection catheters Source text for Eikon:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* MDxHealth awarded US department of Veterans Affairs (VA) contract for ConfirmMDx testing
* Has been certified as European Normative (EN) ISO 13485:2012 compliant for design, development, manufacturing and distribution of implantable polymeric sealants for surgical application