BRIEF-Kolon Life Science to pay annual dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 7 UDG Healthcare Plc :
* 1St quarter trading update
* Good start to year and full year guidance issued
* Group has made a good start to financial year with operating profits for quarter to 31 december 2016 well ahead of same quarter last year
* Performance has been driven by continued good underlying growth and impact of acquisitions
* As a result of fall in value of sterling, reported profit growth was moderated by translation of our sterling profits into us dollars.
* Expects constant currency adjusted diluted eps 1 for year to 30 sept 2017 to be between 13% and 16% ahead of last year's continuing group eps of us$ 31.8c (euro: 28.6c). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says co received approval for its Cisatracurium Besylate injection from U.S Food and Drug Administration
* Says company and workers' union are engaged in negotiating workers' charter of demand, which includes wage revision