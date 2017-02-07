Feb 7 Connect Group Plc :

* Says disposal of education & care division to RM Plc for 64.4 mln stg enterprise value

* Says signed an agreement with RM Plc to dispose of its education & care division for a cash consideration of 56.5 mln stg on a cash free, debt free basis

* Says RM will also assume responsibility for defined benefit pension schemes within education & care

* Says defined benefit pension schemes within education & care at Aug. 31 2016 had a balance sheet deficit of 7.9 mln stg

* Says net cash proceeds of disposal will reduce group borrowings and provide greater flexibility to pursue growth opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)