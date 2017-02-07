BRIEF-Vikram Thermo (India) Dec qtr profit falls
* Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd - dec quarter net profit 9.9 million rupees versus profit 11.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 7 Nanobiotix SA :
* Appointment of Alain Dostie, a senior executive from pharmaceutical industry, as its Chief Operating Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd - dec quarter net profit 9.9 million rupees versus profit 11.4 million rupees year ago
* MDxHealth awarded US department of Veterans Affairs (VA) contract for ConfirmMDx testing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has been certified as European Normative (EN) ISO 13485:2012 compliant for design, development, manufacturing and distribution of implantable polymeric sealants for surgical application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)