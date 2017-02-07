BRIEF-Storebrand Q4 beats forecast, dividend higher than expected
* Storebrand q4 group result NOK 912 million (Reuters poll NOK 603 million)
Feb 7 Aurskog Sparebank :
* Q4 net interest and fees income 39.3 million Norwegian crowns ($4.75 million) versus 35.3 million crowns year ago
* Q4 loan losses 1.0 million crowns versus nok 1.6 million year ago
* Q4 net income 22.6 million crowns versus 12.8 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2016 dividend of 10.00 crowns/equity certificates Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.2890 Norwegian crowns)
* Q4 net interest income 733 million Norwegian crowns ($88.15 million) (Reuters poll 730 million crowns)
* With effect from 8 February 2017, Andile Mazwai, has been appointed as an executive director and chief operating officer of company.