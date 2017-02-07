BRIEF-Walt Disney CEO on CNBC says "we cannot shut our borders to immigrants"
* Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger on CNBC says firmly believe that "we cannot shut our borders to immigrants"
Feb 7 Television Broadcasts Ltd
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement of company in relation to possible inside information
* Liberty Global-On Feb 2 Virgin Media Investment Holdings entered £865 million additional facility accession deed pursuant to Virgin Media credit agreement
* Gray Television Inc- Refinancing is expected to reduce cash interest expense by approximately $3.8 million annually