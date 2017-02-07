BRIEF-Kolon Life Science to pay annual dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 7 Corline Biomedical AB :
* Cytoparin-study postponed
* Initially study was planned to start at year-end 2016/beginning of 2017
* Nordic Pancreas and Islet Transplantation Group, which recommended to pause the study, wants study leaders to present data that is basis for Medical Products Agency (Läkemedelsverket) and Etikprövningsnämnden's approval and justify study is carried out Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says co received approval for its Cisatracurium Besylate injection from U.S Food and Drug Administration
* Says company and workers' union are engaged in negotiating workers' charter of demand, which includes wage revision