German stocks - Factors to watch on February 8
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 8 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
Feb 7 Sharkia National Company for Food Security
* FY net profit after tax EGP 4.5 million versus net loss of EGP 8.5 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2kBYsvX) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, February 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of The Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan's Eximbank) with a Stable Outlook. The ratings and Outlook for Taiwan's Eximbank are simultaneously withdrawn for commercial reasons. A full list of rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT The Issuer Defa
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB" – R&I