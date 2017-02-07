BRIEF-Storebrand Q4 beats forecast, dividend higher than expected
* Storebrand q4 group result NOK 912 million (Reuters poll NOK 603 million)
Feb 7 Capital & Regional Plc :
* Capital & Regional agrees further lettings on former bhs space
* Completed further lettings totalling 64,000 sq ft across two former bhs units at its shopping centres in walthamstow and redditch, with lidl and the range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Storebrand q4 group result NOK 912 million (Reuters poll NOK 603 million)
* Q4 net interest income 733 million Norwegian crowns ($88.15 million) (Reuters poll 730 million crowns)
* With effect from 8 February 2017, Andile Mazwai, has been appointed as an executive director and chief operating officer of company.