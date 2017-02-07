UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 8

Feb 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,186.22 points on Tuesday, boosted by a weak sterling and a surge in services company DCC, while UK mid-caps posted a record closing level. * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto, said on Wednesday it will pay a bigger-than-expected annual dividend of $1.70 per share on the back of a strong recovery in mineral com