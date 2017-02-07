PPF sells 3 pct in O2 to financier Tykac, aims to raise free-float
PRAGUE, Feb 7 Czech PPF Group of Petr Kellner has sold 3 percent in fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic to investor Pavel Tykac, the two sides said on Tuesday.
Feb 7 Tata Communications Ltd
* Says Tata Communications selected as exclusive video distribution partner for MotoGP and WorldSBK
* Co, Dorna to collaborate on projects involving technologies such as low-latency ultra-high definition, 360º and live OTT video feeds Source text: bit.ly/2leh8Fw Further company coverage:
PRAGUE, Feb 7 Czech PPF Group of Petr Kellner has sold 3 percent in fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic to investor Pavel Tykac, the two sides said on Tuesday.
* Says divestment is a one-off decision by the group and it is not currently planning to sell further shares in O2
* 48.8 million shares allocated to certain qualifying investors at a price of 615 cents per share for total of 299.999 million rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)