Feb 7 Palm Hills Developments Company Sae

* Q4 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 235 million versus EGP 169 million year ago

* Q4 consol revenue EGP 2.00 billion versus EGP 1.06 billion year ago

* FY consol net profit EGP 785.3 million versus EGP 948.5 million year ago

* FY consol revenue EGP 5.63 billion versus EGP 3.64 billion year ago

* Expects to monetize receivables of up to EGP 1 billion during 2017

* "Still expect sales growth in FY 2017"

* Expects to finalize all construction works of Village Gate and VGK Malls during FY 2017, and to be operational during FY 2018

* Is currently in active negotiations to acquire on co-development basis 130 feddan in Alexandria