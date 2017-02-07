BRIEF-Bank Coop FY 2016 operating income up 0.8 pct
* FY operating income rose by 1.8 million Swiss francs ($1.80 million)(+ 0.8 pct)
Feb 7 Singapore Exchange Ltd
* Jan total securities market turnover value was at s$20.9 billion, unchanged month-on-month and down 10% year-on-year, over 20 trading days
* Jan total derivatives volume was 11.7 million, down 12% month-on-month and down 34% year-on- year
* Jan securities daily average value (sdav) was s$1.047 billion, up 5% month-on-month and down 10% year-on-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says HSBC launches invitation to holders of outstanding $500 million 4.8 percent notes due 2019 of Kuwait Projects Co to tender their notes for purchase by cash
* Reaches conditional agreement on acquisition of JM's (35.7 pct) and HSB's (35.7 pct) shares in Småa AB