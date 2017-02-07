Feb 7 Singapore Exchange Ltd

* Jan total securities market turnover value was at s$20.9 billion, unchanged month-on-month and down 10% year-on-year, over 20 trading days

* Jan total derivatives volume was 11.7 million, down 12% month-on-month and down 34% year-on- year

* Jan securities daily average value (sdav) was s$1.047 billion, up 5% month-on-month and down 10% year-on-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: