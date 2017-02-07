BRIEF-Kolon Life Science to pay annual dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 7 Alkem Laboratories Ltd
* Says Alkem enters into a strategic alliance with Haw Par to exclusively market, sell and distribute Tiger Balm products in India
* Says Tiger Balm products to be promoted by Alkem Healthcare, an OTC division of alkem Source text: bit.ly/2ljY7y8 Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says co received approval for its Cisatracurium Besylate injection from U.S Food and Drug Administration
* Says company and workers' union are engaged in negotiating workers' charter of demand, which includes wage revision