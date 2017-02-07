BRIEF-Government of Canada announces C$372.5 mln loan to Bombardier Inc
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
Feb 7 (Reuters) -
* Sovereign weakness threatens sub-saharan bank ratings
* Expect slower loan growth in 2017 for sub-saharan banks, as well as greater caution from banks
* Sub-saharan banks are facing severe macro challenges, including slow GDP growth, foreign-currency scarcity and external risks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government will announce an aid package for Bombardier Inc later on Tuesday, although a source familiar with the matter said the amount would be far less than the plane-maker had requested.